Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Seldom seen
|RARE
|Chilly
|COLD
|Ballpoint pen
|BIRO
|Male deer
|STAG
|Fewer
|LESS
|Aquatic bird
|PELICAN
|Cooking vessel
|POT
|Lowest point
|NADIR
|Wonderful
|SUPER
|Alights
|LANDS
|Ancient symbols
|RUNES
|Information
|GEN
|Widespread
|GENERAL
|Snare
|TRAP
|Flatfish
|SOLE
|Dash
|ELAN
|Document
|DEED
|Phase
|STEP
|Coarse file
|RASP
|Genuine
|REAL
|Italian city
|MILAN
|Lettuce
|COS
|Piece for two
|DUET
|Of the kidneys
|RENAL
|Term of office
|TENURE
|Donated
|GIVEN
|Rotate
|SPIN
|Trauma
|ORDEAL
|Scandinavians
|DANES
|River boat
|PUNT
|Royal
|REGAL
|Flower part
|SEPAL
|Pleased
|GLAD
|Plant part
|ROOT
|Jump
|LEAP
|Colour
|RED