Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 23rd 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic August 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Seldom seen RARE
Chilly COLD
Ballpoint pen BIRO
Male deer STAG
Fewer LESS
Aquatic bird PELICAN
Cooking vessel POT
Lowest point NADIR
Wonderful SUPER
Alights LANDS
Ancient symbols RUNES
Information GEN
Widespread GENERAL
Snare TRAP
Flatfish SOLE
Dash ELAN
Document DEED
Phase STEP
Coarse file RASP
Genuine REAL
Italian city MILAN
Lettuce COS
Piece for two DUET
Of the kidneys RENAL
Term of office TENURE
Donated GIVEN
Rotate SPIN
Trauma ORDEAL
Scandinavians DANES
River boat PUNT
Royal REGAL
Flower part SEPAL
Pleased GLAD
Plant part ROOT
Jump LEAP
Colour RED