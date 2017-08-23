Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Blamed person SCAPEGOAT
Yorkshire city LEEDS
Cream tea item SCONE
Craft ART
Writing implement PEN
Volume TOME
Swiss lake GENEVA
Diminish LESSEN
Spellbound RAPT
Domestic fowl HEN
Mate PAL
Medal AWARD
Make parallel ALIGN
Engaged BETROTHED
Dairy product CREAM
Nuisance PEST
Religious teaching GOSPEL
Without company ALONE
Groups of ships FLOTILLAS
Setting off DEPARTING
Crockery display chest DRESSER
Fundamental CENTRAL
Alcoholic spirit GIN
Painful TENDER
Figure SHAPE
Living ALIVE
Finished PAST