Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Flat serving dish PLATTER
Mortal DEADLY
Craftsman ARTISAN
Delicate material LACE
Naked BARE
Religious text BIBLE
Fog MIST
Precious DEAR
Garret ATTIC
Stripe BAND
Secrete HIDE
Metal lattices GRILLES
Decaying ROTTEN
Dodging EVASION
Notion IDEA
Heavy material BALLAST
Region PLACE
Stringed instrument LYRE
Caribbean island TRINIDAD
Narrow length of carpet RUNNER
Items ARTICLES
Section BIT
Below BENEATH
Boy LAD
Severely damage MANGLE
Buffalo BISON
Champion HERO
Level of command RANK