Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Board game
|CHESS
|Servant
|VALET
|Lay low
|HID
|Fee charged
|PRICE
|Crop up
|ARISE
|Meadow
|LEA
|Domestic animal
|PET
|Long fish
|EEL
|Supporter
|FAN
|Trauma
|ORDEAL
|Knowledge
|LORE
|Kiln
|OAST
|Emulsions
|PAINTS
|Drone or queen
|BEE
|Born
|NEE
|Take to court
|SUE
|Gear
|COG
|Regale
|AMUSE
|Monarch
|RULER
|Assembled
|MET
|Journey
|ROUTE
|Plant ovules
|SEEDS
|Place of worship
|CHAPEL
|Engage
|HIRE
|Newspaper boss
|EDITOR
|Velocity
|SPEED
|Country house
|VILLA
|Playing card
|ACE
|Page of a book
|LEAF
|Urban area
|TOWN
|Ghostly
|EERIE
|Donkey
|ASS
|Salesman
|REP
|Auction item
|LOT
|Be indebted to
|OWE
|Take for granted
|ASSUME
|Chirps
|TWEETS
|Viewpoint
|ANGLE
|Approaches
|NEARS
|Cope with
|BEAR
|Linen hue
|ECRU
|Second-hand
|USED
|Not at home
|OUT