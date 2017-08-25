Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 26th 2017

Mirror Classic August 26th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Board game CHESS
Servant VALET
Lay low HID
Fee charged PRICE
Crop up ARISE
Meadow LEA
Domestic animal PET
Long fish EEL
Supporter FAN
Trauma ORDEAL
Knowledge LORE
Kiln OAST
Emulsions PAINTS
Drone or queen BEE
Born NEE
Take to court SUE
Gear COG
Regale AMUSE
Monarch RULER
Assembled MET
Journey ROUTE
Plant ovules SEEDS
Place of worship CHAPEL
Engage HIRE
Newspaper boss EDITOR
Velocity SPEED
Country house VILLA
Playing card ACE
Page of a book LEAF
Urban area TOWN
Ghostly EERIE
Donkey ASS
Salesman REP
Auction item LOT
Be indebted to OWE
Take for granted ASSUME
Chirps TWEETS
Viewpoint ANGLE
Approaches NEARS
Cope with BEAR
Linen hue ECRU
Second-hand USED
Not at home OUT