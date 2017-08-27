Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Symbol TOTEM
Alloy BRASS
Allow LET
Soft wool MERINO
Religious image IDOL
Pull TUG
Emergency fund RESERVE
Hand tool SPANNER
Toothpaste lid CAP
Encourage URGE
Ancient Greek city state SPARTA
Summit TOP
Enlist ENROL
Anxious TENSE
Red condiment TOMATOSAUCE
Biblical priest ELI
Males MEN
Viper ADDER
Precious veneer SILVERPLATE
Sound quality TONE
Equipment RIG
Sprint RUN
Term of respect SIR
Rage ANGER
Sunrise direction EAST
Vehicle CAR
Cooking vessel POT
Mimic APE