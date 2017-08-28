Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Meal REPAST
Rotate SPIN
Ellipse OVAL
Teacher MASTER
Quick FAST
Spotted SEEN
Photograph SHOT
Previous day EVE
Ingot BAR
Rational SANE
Rodents RATS
Summit APEX
Menace THREAT
Venue SITE
Auction items LOTS
Cause REASON
Former empire ROMAN
Mail POST
Chest and abdomen TORSO
Secure SAFE
Celestial body PLANET
Gunpowder ingredient NITRE
Public school ETON
Presenter HOST
Take into custody ARREST
Fight BRAWL
Daisy-like plant ASTER
Dead language LATIN
Centre of rotation AXIS
Untidy state MESS