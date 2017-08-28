Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic August 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Meal
|REPAST
|Rotate
|SPIN
|Ellipse
|OVAL
|Teacher
|MASTER
|Quick
|FAST
|Spotted
|SEEN
|Photograph
|SHOT
|Previous day
|EVE
|Ingot
|BAR
|Rational
|SANE
|Rodents
|RATS
|Summit
|APEX
|Menace
|THREAT
|Venue
|SITE
|Auction items
|LOTS
|Cause
|REASON
|Former empire
|ROMAN
|POST
|Chest and abdomen
|TORSO
|Secure
|SAFE
|Celestial body
|PLANET
|Gunpowder ingredient
|NITRE
|Public school
|ETON
|Presenter
|HOST
|Take into custody
|ARREST
|Fight
|BRAWL
|Daisy-like plant
|ASTER
|Dead language
|LATIN
|Centre of rotation
|AXIS
|Untidy state
|MESS