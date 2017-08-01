Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Consignment (4) LOAD
Ship’s prison (4) ACES
Sun (4) NATURAL
Playing cards (4) MOTOR
Dash (4) FERAL
Innate (7) DEMONIC
Fuel (3) ROAD
Engine (5) URGE
Writing material (5) MEAL
Singing voice (5) STEAM
Untamed (5) BRA
Vegetable (3) ALLOT
Satanic (7) CARAFE
Street (4) IRONIC
Pleasant (4) PEAR
Encourage (4) RADAR
Subsequent (4) LEDGE
Repast (4) PAWN
Without fat (4) LOAD
Aid in crime (4) BRIG
Vapour (5) STAR
Undergarment (3) ACES
Target (4) ELAN
Apportion (5) OIL
Wine bottle (6) PAPER
Wonderful (5) TENOR
Midday (4) PEA
Sarcastic (6) NICE
Part of a carpentry joint (5) NEXT
Fruit (4) LEAN
Echolocation (5) ABET
Shelf (5) GOAL
Chessman (4) ALLOT
African river (4) SUPER
Prison room (4) NOON
Not at home (3) TENON