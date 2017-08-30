Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Truism PLATITUDE
Aids HELPS
European river RHINE
Craft ART
Farm animal PIG
Pleasant NICE
Snatch KIDNAP
Derogatory SNIDE
Beginning OUTSET
Kiln OAST
Chop HEW
Belonging to us OUR
Slip SLIDE
Make amends ATONE
Paper copy PHOTOSTAT
Pale colour LILAC
Examine TEST
Sluggish TORPID
Condescend DEIGN
Japanese religion SHINTOISM
Splash BESPATTER
Squeezed PRESSED
Refuge HIDEOUT
Equipment KIT
Most recent NEWEST
Leg part THIGH
Scent AROMA
Grain OATS