Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 3rd 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic August 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Breed of dog (5,4) GREATDANE
Misdemeanour (5) START
Fiery particle (5) NAIL
Transgression (3) TEN
Pitch (3) AWARD
Middle Eastern port (4) ORGAN
Human (6) STARGAZER
Commence (5) RAISE
Domestic appliance (6) DUSTER
Metal fastener (4) SCRAPHEAP
Writing implement (3) MINSTER
Number (3) PARTNER
Trophy (5) PAR
Keyboard instrument (5) TENDER
Astronomer (9) APART
Elevate (5) CRIME
Prayer ending (4) SPARK
Cleaning cloth (6) SIN
Approaches (5) TAR
Pile of rubbish (9) ADEN
Mean person (9) PERSON
Large church (7) HEATER
Associate (7) PEN
Equal (3) STARGAZER
Sore (6) AMEN
Separate (5) NEARS
Viewpoint (5) SKINFLINT
Roman robe (4) PARTNER