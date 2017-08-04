Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Grate (5) SHRED
Slumber (5) RAVEN
Beverage (3) SAY
Freshwater mammal (5) GARDEN
Black bird (5) MIEN
In the past (3) ODDS
Age (3) DERIDE
Scull (3) SPA
Utter (3) SEE
Back yard (6) TRIPE
Manner (4) COMET
Probabilities (4) STREAM
Mock (6) DONOR
Resort (3) EROS
Information (3) ADORE
Spot (3) AID
Hill (3) NOD
Type of offal (5) DESIST
Overweight (5) SWEETS
Solidify (3) EGRET
Tailed ‘star’ (5) INTER
Rituals (5) SPEC
Award (1,1,1) IMP