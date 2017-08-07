Mirror Classic Crossword Answers August 8th 2017

Mirror Classic August 8th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Sour BITTER
Titled woman DAME
Between AMID
Marzipan ingredient ALMOND
Majority MOST
Japanese maple ACER
Conflagration FIRE
Stray ERR
Sweet roll BUN
Nocturnal predators OWLS
Geometric shape CONE
Slip SKID
Heed LISTEN
Greenish-blue TEAL
Snooker sticks CUES
Loofah SPONGE
Explosion BLAST
Office worker TEMP
Navigation aid RADAR
US coin DIME
Cherished ADORED
Go in ENTER
Prison room CELL
Religious image ICON
Stir up INCITE
Fundamental BASIC
Sources of water WELLS
Garden boundary marker FENCE
Poems ODES
Astound STUN