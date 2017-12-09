Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 10th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Business association CARTEL
Desist STOP
Curved structure ARCH
Edge MARGIN
Dry ARID
Heart CORE
Stalk STEM
Everything ALL
Ingot BAR
Liquid measure PINT
Still EVEN
Location SITE
Angry speech TIRADE
On a single occasion ONCE
Impact mark DENT
Steal cattle RUSTLE
Humped mammal CAMEL
Seldom seen RARE
Jousting weapon LANCE
Wound’s mark SCAR
Menace THREAT
Foot lever PEDAL
Portent OMEN
Kind TYPE
Celtic language BRETON
Stationed BASED
Bury INTER
Vegetable SWEDE
Opening VENT
Male deer HART