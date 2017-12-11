Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Disruption UNREST
Speechless MUTE
Precipitation RAIN
Extol PRAISE
Shade TINT
Aid in crime ABET
Impolite RUDE
Piece of corn EAR
Arithmetic problem SUM
Portal GATE
Kiln OVEN
Unit of area ACRE
Straight DIRECT
Princess Royal ANNE
Fool DOLT
Dusk SUNSET
Superior UPPER
Street ROAD
Step TREAD
Tiny parasite MITE
Merged UNITED
Go in ENTER
Waistband BELT
Encourage URGE
Unprincipled AMORAL
Get up STAND
South American mountains ANDES
Religious song MOTET
Opening VENT
Untidy state MESS