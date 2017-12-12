Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Gemstone RUBY
Cudgel CLUB
Choir section ALTO
Corrosive liquid ACID
Compass point EAST
At the edge LATERAL
Head wear item HAT
Idiot MORON
Biscuit WAFER
Scandinavian NORSE
Savage FERAL
Hive dweller BEE
Hand over DELIVER
Haul DRAG
Roman emperor NERO
Verbal ORAL
Diplomacy TACT
Gap HOLE
Genuine REAL
Lure BAIT
Glisten GLEAM
Lettuce COS
Crooked BENT
Claw TALON
Wine bottle CARAFE
Dissuade DETER
Deity THOR
Reply ANSWER
Redbreast ROBIN
Provide a meal FEED
Way of detecting a plane? RADAR
Lawful LEGAL
Statuette BUST
Prohibit VETO
Cord ROPE
Decay ROT