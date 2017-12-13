Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Athlete SPORTSMAN
Feeling of failure SHAME
Figure SHAPE
Zero NIL
Gratuity TIP
Middle Eastern port ADEN
Revoke REPEAL
Suns STARS
Heed LISTEN
Rip TEAR
Number TEN
Meadow LEA
Sabre SWORD
Type of gas ARGON
Painful affliction HEARTBURN
Aircraft PLANE
Stagger REEL
Female relative SISTER
Open-mouthed AGAPE
Set up ESTABLISH
Abhorring DEPLORING
Large church MINSTER
Trendy person HIPSTER
Sprinted RAN
Sore TENDER
Pebble STONE
Avid EAGER
Young sheep LAMB