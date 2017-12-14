Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 15th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Half-man, half-horse CENTAUR
Written for a group of singers CHORAL
Extreme RADICAL
Signify MEAN
Huge VAST
Integer DIGIT
Breathe heavily PANT
Ten cents DIME
Garret ATTIC
Food fish CARP
Musical ending CODA
Content PLEASED
Cause hearing loss DEAFEN
Globes SPHERES
Peruse SCAN
Asleep DORMANT
Unit of gem weight CARAT
Dash, flair ELAN
Caribbean island TRINIDAD
Narrate RELATE
Roughly guess ESTIMATE
Keg VAT
Long-necked mammal GIRAFFE
Rascal IMP
Treeless plains PAMPAS
Ciphers CODES
Surrender CEDE
Herb MINT