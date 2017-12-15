Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Military clergyman PADRE
Enthusiast LOVER
Stray ERR
Depart LEAVE
Mock TEASE
Judo grade DAN
Sharp blow RAP
Mountain pass COL
Brown TAN
Main course ENTREE
Folk wisdom LORE
Conflicts WARS
Finds TRACES
Went ahead LED
Number ONE
Equal PAR
Uncooked RAW
Private road DRIVE
Amphitheatre ARENA
Disburden RID
Mr Federer ROGER
Water plants REEDS
Fuel PETROL
Region AREA
Dealer in fabrics DRAPER
Vote ELECT
Large spoon LADLE
Egg cells OVA
Opening VENT
Spoil RUIN
Keyboard instrument ORGAN
Manner AIR
Mesh NET
Female sheep EWE
Award OBE
Hope ASPIRE
Strips SHREDS
Oarsman ROWER
Fragrant wood CEDAR
Ogle LEER
Nuisance DRAG
Keen AVID
Plural of is ARE