Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Central American country PANAMA
Roasting rod SPIT
Prison room CELL
Proper DECENT
Grain OATS
Unwrap OPEN
Conflagration FIRE
Previous day EVE
Pastry item PIE
Fiend OGRE
Sunny FINE
Encourage SPUR
Nullify NEGATE
Fly SOAR
Paradise EDEN
Stretch EXTEND
Foot lever PEDAL
Pleasant NICE
Thespian ACTOR
Fruit SLOE
Celestial body PLANET
Sample TASTE
Aristocrat PEER
Religious image ICON
Disobey REFUSE
Fake jewellery PASTE
Type GENRE
Mix BLEND
Metal IRON
Doom FATE