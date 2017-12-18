Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Copyright PATENT
Swindle SCAM
Frozen rain HAIL
Bomb hole CRATER
Flan TART
Pitcher EWER
Japanese maple ACER
Listening organ EAR
Domestic fowl HEN
Sheet of glass PANE
Spotted SEEN
Rip TEAR
Game bird GROUSE
Memo NOTE
Untruths LIES
Fresh RECENT
Type of nut PECAN
Snare TRAP
Number THREE
Location SITE
Red wine CLARET
Engine MOTOR
Small bird WREN
Cloak CAPE
Crazy INSANE
Boarding house HOTEL
Rage ANGER
Deal with TREAT
Greek deity EROS
Certain SURE