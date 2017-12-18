Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Copyright
|PATENT
|Swindle
|SCAM
|Frozen rain
|HAIL
|Bomb hole
|CRATER
|Flan
|TART
|Pitcher
|EWER
|Japanese maple
|ACER
|Listening organ
|EAR
|Domestic fowl
|HEN
|Sheet of glass
|PANE
|Spotted
|SEEN
|Rip
|TEAR
|Game bird
|GROUSE
|Memo
|NOTE
|Untruths
|LIES
|Fresh
|RECENT
|Type of nut
|PECAN
|Snare
|TRAP
|Number
|THREE
|Location
|SITE
|Red wine
|CLARET
|Engine
|MOTOR
|Small bird
|WREN
|Cloak
|CAPE
|Crazy
|INSANE
|Boarding house
|HOTEL
|Rage
|ANGER
|Deal with
|TREAT
|Greek deity
|EROS
|Certain
|SURE