Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Free from moorings CASTOFF
South American state BRAZIL
Cooked in oven ROASTED
Contest RACE
Italian city PISA
Fragrant wood CEDAR
Offshoot of a religion SECT
Crumbly cheese FETA
Crawl stealthily CREEP
Short-circuit FUSE
Latch BOLT
Regain health RECOVER
Parchment SCROLL
Scholarly ERUDITE
Aid in crime ABET
Whim CAPRICE
About CIRCA
Medicinal succulent ALOE
Refined TASTEFUL
Type of hat FEDORA
Celestial body ASTEROID
For every PER
Smash DESTROY