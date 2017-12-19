Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Heart CORE
Savage WILD
Grotto CAVE
Second-hand USED
Tardy LATE
Relating to the health sector MEDICAL
Vehicle VAN
US coins DIMES
Tradition HABIT
Pub game DARTS
Sum TOTAL
Body of water SEA
At the edge LATERAL
Source ROOT
Auction SALE
Item UNIT
Canvas shelter TENT
Photo SNAP
Pal CHUM
Felt remorse RUED
Lettuce leaf mix SALAD
Moist WET
College head DEAN
Acceptable VALID
Calm SEDATE
Integer DIGIT
Constantly EVER
Stellar ASTRAL
Men MALES
Wild pig BOAR
Claw TALON
Dead language LATIN
Blemish SPOT
Precipitation RAIN
Jump LEAP
Disqualified OUT