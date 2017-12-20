Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Celestial object BLACKHOLE
Scent AROMA
Climb SCALE
Be seated SIT
Number TEN
Eras AGES
Of the mind MENTAL
Barely sufficient SCANT
Sword RAPIER
Tirade RANT
Unwell ILL
Friend PAL
Board PANEL
Extraterrestrial ALIEN
Leased CHARTERED
Untied LOOSE
Natter CHAT
Hurry HASTEN
Listed LEANT
Chunk of writing PARAGRAPH
Losing air DEFLATING
Projectile MISSILE
Fundamental CENTRAL
Spoil MAR
Underground room CELLAR
Nip PINCH
Living ALIVE
Speed PACE