Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 23rd 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Slapstick comedy aid?
|BANANASKIN
|Lends an ear
|LISTENS
|Ordinal number
|NINTH
|Data?
|INFO
|Opening for coins
|SLOT
|Alcoholic spirit
|RUM
|Precious metal
|SILVER
|Mortuary
|MORGUE
|Rowing pole for a boat
|OAR
|Hard confectionery
|ROCK
|Close noisily
|SLAM
|Rub out
|ERASE
|Paper-folding art
|ORIGAMI
|Evaluation, estimation
|ASSESSMENT
|Lacking confidence, shy
|BASHFUL
|Christmas
|NOEL
|Snuggle
|NESTLE
|Endorse
|SANCTION
|Internal
|INNER
|Candid
|PLAINSPOKEN
|Hotel employee
|CHAMBERMAID
|Store in an icebox again
|REFREEZE
|Chivalrous
|GALLANT
|From one side to the other
|ACROSS
|Harvests
|REAPS
|Small green citrus fruit
|LIME