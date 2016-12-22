Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 23rd 2016

Clue Solution
Slapstick comedy aid? BANANASKIN
Lends an ear LISTENS
Ordinal number NINTH
Data? INFO
Opening for coins SLOT
Alcoholic spirit RUM
Precious metal SILVER
Mortuary MORGUE
Rowing pole for a boat OAR
Hard confectionery ROCK
Close noisily SLAM
Rub out ERASE
Paper-folding art ORIGAMI
Evaluation, estimation ASSESSMENT
Lacking confidence, shy BASHFUL
Christmas NOEL
Snuggle NESTLE
Endorse SANCTION
Internal INNER
Candid PLAINSPOKEN
Hotel employee CHAMBERMAID
Store in an icebox again REFREEZE
Chivalrous GALLANT
From one side to the other ACROSS
Harvests REAPS
Small green citrus fruit LIME