Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Short race
|SPRINT
|Bacterium
|GERM
|Street
|ROAD
|Food fish
|PLAICE
|Elevate
|LIFT
|Smart
|NEAT
|Probabilities
|ODDS
|Nocturnal creature
|OWL
|Fire dust
|ASH
|Shafts of light
|RAYS
|Aid in crime
|ABET
|Naked
|BARE
|Myth
|LEGEND
|Wonderful
|MEGA
|Untidy state
|MESS
|Colonise
|SETTLE
|Shade of brown
|SEPIA
|Genuine
|REAL
|Fad
|TREND
|Celebration
|GALA
|Newspaper boss
|EDITOR
|Type of element
|METAL
|Catch sight of
|ESPY
|Awful
|DIRE
|Fascinates
|CHARMS
|Photo book
|ALBUM
|Tome of maps
|ATLAS
|Embankment
|RIDGE
|Hive dwellers
|BEES
|Singlet
|VEST