Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 24th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Short race SPRINT
Bacterium GERM
Street ROAD
Food fish PLAICE
Elevate LIFT
Smart NEAT
Probabilities ODDS
Nocturnal creature OWL
Fire dust ASH
Shafts of light RAYS
Aid in crime ABET
Naked BARE
Myth LEGEND
Wonderful MEGA
Untidy state MESS
Colonise SETTLE
Shade of brown SEPIA
Genuine REAL
Fad TREND
Celebration GALA
Newspaper boss EDITOR
Type of element METAL
Catch sight of ESPY
Awful DIRE
Fascinates CHARMS
Photo book ALBUM
Tome of maps ATLAS
Embankment RIDGE
Hive dwellers BEES
Singlet VEST