Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 26th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Range SCOPE
Perhaps MAYBE
Large sea OCEAN
Herb type OREGANO
Subtract TAKEAWAY
Notion IDEA
Group related by blood or marriage FAMILY
Texture of a cloth FABRIC
Traffic marker CONE
Small or tiny part or amount FRACTION
Lockjaw TETANUS
Weak and delicate FRAIL
Grease the palm of BRIBE
Change ALTER
Office worker CLERK
Highest point or level PINNACLE
Elderly AGED
Lodger BOARDER
Give opinions in a pompous way PONTIFICATE
Wanderer NOMAD
Firework ROMANCANDLE
Vigilant, alert WATCHFUL
Ugly terrifying being MONSTER
Frozen dew FROST
Furious IRATE
Door handle KNOB