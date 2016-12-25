Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 26th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 26th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Range
|SCOPE
|Perhaps
|MAYBE
|Large sea
|OCEAN
|Herb type
|OREGANO
|Subtract
|TAKEAWAY
|Notion
|IDEA
|Group related by blood or marriage
|FAMILY
|Texture of a cloth
|FABRIC
|Traffic marker
|CONE
|Small or tiny part or amount
|FRACTION
|Lockjaw
|TETANUS
|Weak and delicate
|FRAIL
|Grease the palm of
|BRIBE
|Change
|ALTER
|Office worker
|CLERK
|Highest point or level
|PINNACLE
|Elderly
|AGED
|Lodger
|BOARDER
|Give opinions in a pompous way
|PONTIFICATE
|Wanderer
|NOMAD
|Firework
|ROMANCANDLE
|Vigilant, alert
|WATCHFUL
|Ugly terrifying being
|MONSTER
|Frozen dew
|FROST
|Furious
|IRATE
|Door handle
|KNOB