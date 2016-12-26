Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 27th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Needs, criteria
|REQUIREMENTS
|Vivid red colour
|SCARLET
|Liquid to tint hair
|RINSE
|Weeps
|SOBS
|Clothes, garments
|ATTIRE
|Golf clubs
|IRONS
|Schedule
|AGENDA
|Abominable snowman
|YETI
|Small distinctive part in a film
|CAMEO
|Staying power
|STAMINA
|By the way
|INCIDENTALLY
|Bicker
|SQUABBLE
|Church gangway
|AISLE
|Canvas shelters
|TENTS
|Rues
|REGRETS
|Astonish or shock
|STUN
|Armed or violent opposition
|RESISTANCE
|Derived from one’s ancestors
|HEREDITARY
|Epoch
|ERA
|In addition to
|AND
|Not fit to be eaten
|INEDIBLE
|Foolish
|IDIOTIC
|Thing of value
|ASSET
|Throwing game in pubs
|DARTS
|Heal or recover
|MEND