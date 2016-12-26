Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 27th 2016

Clue Solution
Needs, criteria REQUIREMENTS
Vivid red colour SCARLET
Liquid to tint hair RINSE
Weeps SOBS
Clothes, garments ATTIRE
Golf clubs IRONS
Schedule AGENDA
Abominable snowman YETI
Small distinctive part in a film CAMEO
Staying power STAMINA
By the way INCIDENTALLY
Bicker SQUABBLE
Church gangway AISLE
Canvas shelters TENTS
Rues REGRETS
Astonish or shock STUN
Armed or violent opposition RESISTANCE
Derived from one’s ancestors HEREDITARY
Epoch ERA
In addition to AND
Not fit to be eaten INEDIBLE
Foolish IDIOTIC
Thing of value ASSET
Throwing game in pubs DARTS
Heal or recover MEND