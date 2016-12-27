Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

Clue Solution
Confront or resist courageously STANDUPTO
Hire car TAXI
Metallic element TITANIUM
Queasiness NAUSEA
Out of practice RUSTY
Restaurant at work or school CANTEEN
Mountain pass COL
Wild, disorderly RIOTOUS
Paved garden area PATIO
In flower ABLOOM
In these times NOWADAYS
Selfish, ungenerous MEAN
Large guns on wheels ARTILLERY
Plan of travel ITINERARY
Ultimate school punishment EXPULSION
Sum TOTAL
Unstudied NATURAL
Forearm bone ULNA
Therefore THUS
Warship type DESTROYER
Pleasure ENJOYMENT
Lettuce COS
Snooker item CUEBALL
Intense beam of light LASER
Male pig BOAR
Indian dress SARI