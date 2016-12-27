Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 28th 2016

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 28th 2016 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Confront or resist courageously
|STANDUPTO
|Hire car
|TAXI
|Metallic element
|TITANIUM
|Queasiness
|NAUSEA
|Out of practice
|RUSTY
|Restaurant at work or school
|CANTEEN
|Mountain pass
|COL
|Wild, disorderly
|RIOTOUS
|Paved garden area
|PATIO
|In flower
|ABLOOM
|In these times
|NOWADAYS
|Selfish, ungenerous
|MEAN
|Large guns on wheels
|ARTILLERY
|Plan of travel
|ITINERARY
|Ultimate school punishment
|EXPULSION
|Sum
|TOTAL
|Unstudied
|NATURAL
|Forearm bone
|ULNA
|Therefore
|THUS
|Warship type
|DESTROYER
|Pleasure
|ENJOYMENT
|Lettuce
|COS
|Snooker item
|CUEBALL
|Intense beam of light
|LASER
|Male pig
|BOAR
|Indian dress
|SARI