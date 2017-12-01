Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Undress STRIP
Trembled SHOOK
Foot part TOE
Go in ENTER
Anew AGAIN
Just a single ONE
Cushion PAD
Swindle CON
Hand tool SAW
Cricket team ELEVEN
Colour ECRU
Deserve EARN
Male goose GANDER
Putting peg TEE
Man’s name LEE
Large cask TUN
Stick ROD
String TWINE
Vegetable SWEDE
Be seated SIT
Precipitous SHEER
Bad-tempered RATTY
Metal fastener STAPLE
Roman robe TOGA
Lecturer READER
Small change PENCE
Pebble STONE
Domestic fowl HEN
Minerals ORES
Be aware of KNOW
Sheep-like OVINE
Manner AIR
Heave LUG
Born as NEE
Snooker stick CUE
Performer ARTIST
Advanced age? NINETY
Type of tree ALDER
Dissuade DETER
Chuck TOSS
Gaelic ERSE
Item UNIT
Be indebted to OWE