Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 3rd 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Outcome RESULT
Dash ELAN
Competent ABLE
Act obsequiously GROVEL
Secure SAFE
Portent OMEN
Geometric shape CONE
Sample TRY
Drone or queen? BEE
Companion ALLY
Masculine MALE
Report SHOT
Face VISAGE
Volume TOME
Stalk STEM
Mourn LAMENT
Man’s name ROGER
Frozen precipitation SNOW
Claw TALON
Otherwise ELSE
Shed LEANTO
Poor NEEDY
Repast MEAL
Ellipse OVAL
Far REMOTE
Foundation BASIS
Horizontal LEVEL
Perspiration SWEAT
Particle ATOM
Domesticate TAME