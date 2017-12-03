Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic December 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Frogman
|DIVER
|Explosion
|BLAST
|Traitor
|RAT
|Flee
|ESCAPE
|Paying passenger
|FARE
|Darn
|SEW
|Move forward
|PROCEED
|Immediate
|INSTANT
|Leave-taking word
|BYE
|Black bird
|CROW
|Iterate
|REPEAT
|Be indebted to
|OWE
|Praise
|EXTOL
|Anaesthetic
|ETHER
|Theatre balcony
|DRESSCIRCLE
|Age
|ERA
|Sharp blow
|RAP
|Open-mouthed
|AGAPE
|Fashion icon
|TRENDSETTER
|Indication of weeping
|TEAR
|Farm animal
|COW
|Vegetable
|PEA
|Cereal plant
|OAT
|Recreation
|SPORT
|Roman emperor
|NERO
|Insect
|BEE
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Domestic animal
|PET