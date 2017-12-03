Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Frogman DIVER
Explosion BLAST
Traitor RAT
Flee ESCAPE
Paying passenger FARE
Darn SEW
Move forward PROCEED
Immediate INSTANT
Leave-taking word BYE
Black bird CROW
Iterate REPEAT
Be indebted to OWE
Praise EXTOL
Anaesthetic ETHER
Theatre balcony DRESSCIRCLE
Age ERA
Sharp blow RAP
Open-mouthed AGAPE
Fashion icon TRENDSETTER
Indication of weeping TEAR
Farm animal COW
Vegetable PEA
Cereal plant OAT
Recreation SPORT
Roman emperor NERO
Insect BEE
Female sheep EWE
Domestic animal PET