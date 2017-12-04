Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Spaceship ROCKET
Peruse SCAN
Constantly EVER
Jail PRISON
Close NEAR
Sparkling water SODA
Ruminant mammal DEER
Foot part TOE
Pastry item PIE
Friendly nation ALLY
Several SOME
Slip SKID
Cope MANAGE
Public protest DEMO
Minerals ORES
Average NORMAL
Mature RIPEN
Cradle CRIB
Anxious TENSE
Post SEND
Invent CREATE
Health worker NURSE
Verbal ORAL
Test EXAM
Dwell RESIDE
Pasta coating PESTO
Fruit LEMON
Magic formula SPELL
Poems ODES
Serene CALM