Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Cover-up WHITEWASH
Smiles BEAMS
Range SCOPE
Keg VAT
Pitch TAR
Level EVEN
Loathe DETEST
Degree GRADE
Taken unlawfully STOLEN
Authentic REAL
Vegetable PEA
Pronoun HER
Yorkshire city LEEDS
Smell AROMA
Decorated GARNISHED
Drag HEAVE
Examine TEST
Squandered WASTED
Coast SHORE
As a counterpart OBVERSELY
Cold-blooded REPTILIAN
Mutilated MANGLED
Man’s name DAN
Cause REASON
Theatrical art form OPERA
Wear away ERODE
Berets, eg HATS