Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Hairy HIRSUTE
Pursued CHASED
Loser ALSORAN
Lease HIRE
Peel RIND
South American mountains ANDES
Fastened TIED
Achievement FEAT
Pinafore APRON
Tube, pipe DUCT
Shout CALL
Be given in a will INHERIT
Sport TENNIS
Roaring westerly winds FORTIES
Illegal operation SCAM
Teller CASHIER
Perceived HEARD
Unoccupied IDLE
Derisive SCORNFUL
Man’s name ERNEST
Lazy INDOLENT
Gravestone inscription RIP
Refuse DECLINE
Consume EAT
Duty TARIFF
Appointments DATES
Quote CITE
Majority MOST