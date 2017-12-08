Mirror Classic Crossword Answers December 9th 2017

Mirror Classic December 9th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Organism PLANT
Undress STRIP
Duster RAG
Scale RATIO
Dodge EVADE
Long fish EEL
Feline CAT
Playing card ACE
Auction item LOT
Suffer ENDURE
Average SOSO
Precious metal GOLD
Quake TREMOR
Zodiac sign LEO
Bother ADO
Lair DEN
Louse’s egg NIT
In that place THERE
Set of beliefs CREDO
Manner AIR
Large shrubs TREES
Characters ROLES
Summary PRECIS
Molten rock LAVA
Banded minerals AGATES
Step TREAD
Navigate STEER
Bind TIE
Tumble ROLL
Alliance PACT
Healed CURED
Nocturnal creature OWL
Negative NOT
Self-image EGO
Be indebted to OWE
Tough event ORDEAL
Restaurants DINERS
Council tax RATES
Engine MOTOR
Final LAST
On one occasion ONCE
Great Lake ERIE
Anger IRE