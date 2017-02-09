Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Word or phrase EXPRESSION
Plunders RAVAGES
Golf term EAGLE
Middle of the day NOON
Elderly AGED
Indicating the maiden name NEE
Muslim place of worship MOSQUE
Code word for Y YANKEE
Container type TUB
Percussion instrument DRUM
Stringed toy YOYO
School tests EXAMS
Approximately ROUGHLY
Venomous spider BLACKWIDOW
Jealous ENVIOUS
Leaf of a book PAGE
Naval flag ENSIGN
Motorcycle sport SPEEDWAY
Keyboard instrument ORGAN
Female relative GRANDMOTHER
Be in full agreement SEEEYETOEYE
Dead end CULDESAC
Ingenuity, skill KNOWHOW
Long deep groove FURROW
Noisy fight BRAWL
Money reserve FUND