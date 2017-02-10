Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Vacation HOLIDAY
Group of witches COVEN
Stammer STUTTER
Begin again RESUME
Much of the time OFTEN
Location SITE
Thing applied to reduce swelling ICEPACK
Feral WILD
Armistice TRUCE
On bad terms ATODDS
Cast a spell over BEWITCH
Neckwear item SCARF
Primarily INCHIEF
Dislocated OUTOFJOINT
Fearless INTREPID
Highest point APEX
Golfer’s warning cry FORE
Bill of fare MENU
Aircraft-detection system RADAR
Two-wheeled vehicle MOTORCYCLE
Inner planet VENUS
Minor fight or argument SKIRMISH
Formerly ONCE
Having little or no light DARK
Rest against a support LEAN