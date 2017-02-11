Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Idea occurring later
|AFTERTHOUGHT
|Edible crustacean
|LOBSTER
|Perfect
|IDEAL
|Cowl
|HOOD
|Spiced sausage
|SALAMI
|Christmas hymn
|CAROL
|Older in years
|SENIOR
|Prepare for publication
|EDIT
|Dark and gloomy
|MURKY
|School prefect
|MONITOR
|Deadly grip
|STRANGLEHOLD
|Obstinate
|STUBBORN
|Veracity
|TRUTH
|Large container for milk
|CHURN
|Melodious
|MUSICAL
|Foot covering
|SHOE
|Nevertheless
|ALLTHESAME
|Secluded or shut up from the world
|CLOISTERED
|Pitch
|TAR
|Weep
|SOB
|Sum
|ADDITION
|One who imitates others
|COPYCAT
|Mental picture
|IMAGE
|Prepare to pray
|KNEEL
|Roster
|ROTA