Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Idea occurring later AFTERTHOUGHT
Edible crustacean LOBSTER
Perfect IDEAL
Cowl HOOD
Spiced sausage SALAMI
Christmas hymn CAROL
Older in years SENIOR
Prepare for publication EDIT
Dark and gloomy MURKY
School prefect MONITOR
Deadly grip STRANGLEHOLD
Obstinate STUBBORN
Veracity TRUTH
Large container for milk CHURN
Melodious MUSICAL
Foot covering SHOE
Nevertheless ALLTHESAME
Secluded or shut up from the world CLOISTERED
Pitch TAR
Weep SOB
Sum ADDITION
One who imitates others COPYCAT
Mental picture IMAGE
Prepare to pray KNEEL
Roster ROTA