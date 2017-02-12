Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Slap SMACK
Card suit CLUBS
Up to the time of UNTIL
Ally or companion PARTNER
Gifted TALENTED
Watch face DIAL
Temperament NATURE
Air journey FLIGHT
Dutch cheese EDAM
Cease or be finished BLOWOVER
Clear a path! GANGWAY
Musical drama OPERA
Ingrained dirt GRIME
Break violently SMASH
Roadside accommodation MOTEL
Of kitchens or cookery CULINARY
Decoy LURE
Decorative flags and streamers BUNTING
Forefront CUTTINGEDGE
Rapidity SPEED
Working class PROLETARIAT
Beetle type GLOWWORM
Coach TRAINER
Kills SLAYS
Looks at VIEWS
Move in water SWIM