Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Slap
|SMACK
|Card suit
|CLUBS
|Up to the time of
|UNTIL
|Ally or companion
|PARTNER
|Gifted
|TALENTED
|Watch face
|DIAL
|Temperament
|NATURE
|Air journey
|FLIGHT
|Dutch cheese
|EDAM
|Cease or be finished
|BLOWOVER
|Clear a path!
|GANGWAY
|Musical drama
|OPERA
|Ingrained dirt
|GRIME
|Break violently
|SMASH
|Roadside accommodation
|MOTEL
|Of kitchens or cookery
|CULINARY
|Decoy
|LURE
|Decorative flags and streamers
|BUNTING
|Forefront
|CUTTINGEDGE
|Rapidity
|SPEED
|Working class
|PROLETARIAT
|Beetle type
|GLOWWORM
|Coach
|TRAINER
|Kills
|SLAYS
|Looks at
|VIEWS
|Move in water
|SWIM