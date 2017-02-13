Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Very small amount or margin HAIRSBREADTH
Overcomes MASTERS
Power of deciding SAYSO
School test EXAM
Seafood often served breaded SCAMPI
Outer garment CLOAK
Noisy confused situation BEDLAM
Therefore ERGO
Planet’s path ORBIT
Restrain, hinder INHIBIT
Paid player PROFESSIONAL
Immediate medical assistance FIRSTAID
Valuable commodity ASSET
Twelve dozen GROSS
Kneeling cushion HASSOCK
Remain STAY
Severe shock or setback HAMMERBLOW
Level HORIZONTAL
Tree type ELM
Cutting tool SAW
Near death MORIBUND
Abandoned CASTOFF
Slightly drunk TIPSY
Length of metal links CHAIN
Inter BURY