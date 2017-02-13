Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Very small amount or margin
|HAIRSBREADTH
|Overcomes
|MASTERS
|Power of deciding
|SAYSO
|School test
|EXAM
|Seafood often served breaded
|SCAMPI
|Outer garment
|CLOAK
|Noisy confused situation
|BEDLAM
|Therefore
|ERGO
|Planet’s path
|ORBIT
|Restrain, hinder
|INHIBIT
|Paid player
|PROFESSIONAL
|Immediate medical assistance
|FIRSTAID
|Valuable commodity
|ASSET
|Twelve dozen
|GROSS
|Kneeling cushion
|HASSOCK
|Remain
|STAY
|Severe shock or setback
|HAMMERBLOW
|Level
|HORIZONTAL
|Tree type
|ELM
|Cutting tool
|SAW
|Near death
|MORIBUND
|Abandoned
|CASTOFF
|Slightly drunk
|TIPSY
|Length of metal links
|CHAIN
|Inter
|BURY