Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Hidden explosive device
|BOOBYTRAP
|Saracen
|ARAB
|Allergy to pollen or dust
|HAYFEVER
|Wish, long for
|DESIRE
|Male relative
|UNCLE
|Merit
|DESERVE
|Be of the right size
|FIT
|Easily broken
|FRAGILE
|Of a city or citizens
|CIVIC
|Cause trouble
|PLAYUP
|Large block of stone
|MONOLITH
|Worry
|FRET
|Appreciation
|GRATITUDE
|Manacles
|HANDCUFFS
|Sleeveless garment
|WAISTCOAT
|Different
|OTHER
|Rifle attachment
|BAYONET
|Long walk or journey
|TREK
|Prayer ending
|AMEN
|Burial ground
|GRAVEYARD
|In relation to people taken individually
|PERCAPITA
|Cease living
|DIE
|Flower dealer
|FLORIST
|Greenfly
|APHID
|Having little money
|POOR
|Price
|COST