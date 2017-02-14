Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Hidden explosive device BOOBYTRAP
Saracen ARAB
Allergy to pollen or dust HAYFEVER
Wish, long for DESIRE
Male relative UNCLE
Merit DESERVE
Be of the right size FIT
Easily broken FRAGILE
Of a city or citizens CIVIC
Cause trouble PLAYUP
Large block of stone MONOLITH
Worry FRET
Appreciation GRATITUDE
Manacles HANDCUFFS
Sleeveless garment WAISTCOAT
Different OTHER
Rifle attachment BAYONET
Long walk or journey TREK
Prayer ending AMEN
Burial ground GRAVEYARD
In relation to people taken individually PERCAPITA
Cease living DIE
Flower dealer FLORIST
Greenfly APHID
Having little money POOR
Price COST