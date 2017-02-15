Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Crypt
|VAULT
|Set in motion
|ACTIVATE
|Young people collectively
|YOUTH
|Needlewoman
|SEAMSTRESS
|Ensnare or enmesh
|ENTANGLE
|Betting chances
|ODDS
|Acting part
|ROLE
|Give up one’s right to
|SIGNAWAY
|Person from one’s own country
|COMPATRIOT
|Mischievous joke
|PRANK
|Wholly
|ENTIRELY
|Freshwater mammal
|OTTER
|Journey
|VOYAGE
|Plenty
|LOTS
|Stratagem for gain
|SCAM
|Circumference
|GIRTH
|Dilute or weaken
|WATERDOWN
|Against
|VERSUS
|Reddish dye
|HENNA
|Chess term
|STALEMATE
|Garland of flowers
|LEI
|Pry
|SNOOP
|Firework type
|ROCKET
|Cricket delivery
|YORKER
|Wed
|MARRY
|Govern
|RULE
|Horse’s gait
|TROT