Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Crypt VAULT
Set in motion ACTIVATE
Young people collectively YOUTH
Needlewoman SEAMSTRESS
Ensnare or enmesh ENTANGLE
Betting chances ODDS
Acting part ROLE
Give up one’s right to SIGNAWAY
Person from one’s own country COMPATRIOT
Mischievous joke PRANK
Wholly ENTIRELY
Freshwater mammal OTTER
Journey VOYAGE
Plenty LOTS
Stratagem for gain SCAM
Circumference GIRTH
Dilute or weaken WATERDOWN
Against VERSUS
Reddish dye HENNA
Chess term STALEMATE
Garland of flowers LEI
Pry SNOOP
Firework type ROCKET
Cricket delivery YORKER
Wed MARRY
Govern RULE
Horse’s gait TROT