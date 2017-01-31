Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Power to enforce rules
|AUTHORITY
|Close to
|NEAR
|Annoy or anger
|IRRITATE
|Gambling place
|CASINO
|Fiend
|DEMON
|Lightweight anorak
|CAGOULE
|Skill
|ART
|Marsupial
|WALLABY
|One who moves over snow
|SKIER
|Unsympathetic or cruel
|UNKIND
|Bullfighter
|TOREADOR
|Poker stake
|ANTE
|Onlooker
|BYSTANDER
|Demolish
|KNOCKDOWN
|Exact copy
|FACSIMILE
|Conjunction
|UNION
|Head wear worn by construction workers
|HARDHAT
|Evaluate
|RATE
|Toddlers
|TOTS
|Military equipment and stores
|MUNITIONS
|Resents
|BEGRUDGES
|Weep
|CRY
|Forsake
|ABANDON
|Hospital employee
|NURSE
|Sacred
|HOLY
|Thaw
|MELT