Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Power to enforce rules AUTHORITY
Close to NEAR
Annoy or anger IRRITATE
Gambling place CASINO
Fiend DEMON
Lightweight anorak CAGOULE
Skill ART
Marsupial WALLABY
One who moves over snow SKIER
Unsympathetic or cruel UNKIND
Bullfighter TOREADOR
Poker stake ANTE
Onlooker BYSTANDER
Demolish KNOCKDOWN
Exact copy FACSIMILE
Conjunction UNION
Head wear worn by construction workers HARDHAT
Evaluate RATE
Toddlers TOTS
Military equipment and stores MUNITIONS
Resents BEGRUDGES
Weep CRY
Forsake ABANDON
Hospital employee NURSE
Sacred HOLY
Thaw MELT