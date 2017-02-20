Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|In spite of that
|NEVERTHELESS
|Self-propelled underwater missile
|TORPEDO
|Swagger
|STRUT
|Go away or out
|EXIT
|Snooker ball colour
|YELLOW
|Sat for an artist
|POSED
|Considered to be unlucky
|JINXED
|Cat noise
|PURR
|Break or split partially
|CRACK
|Raise
|ELEVATE
|Response to a cold breeze?
|GOOSEPIMPLES
|Extreme dislike or disinclination
|AVERSION
|Clean feathers
|PREEN
|Pulsate repeatedly
|THROB
|Made holy
|BLESSED
|Operator
|USER
|Toad type
|NATTERJACK
|Female worker on a plane or ship
|STEWARDESS
|Seedcase
|POD
|Affirmative
|YES
|Praiseworthy
|LAUDABLE
|Slightly hungry
|PECKISH
|Sheds tears
|WEEPS
|Short steel crowbar
|JEMMY
|At the summit
|ATOP