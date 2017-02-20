Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 21st 2017

Clue Solution
In spite of that NEVERTHELESS
Self-propelled underwater missile TORPEDO
Swagger STRUT
Go away or out EXIT
Snooker ball colour YELLOW
Sat for an artist POSED
Considered to be unlucky JINXED
Cat noise PURR
Break or split partially CRACK
Raise ELEVATE
Response to a cold breeze? GOOSEPIMPLES
Extreme dislike or disinclination AVERSION
Clean feathers PREEN
Pulsate repeatedly THROB
Made holy BLESSED
Operator USER
Toad type NATTERJACK
Female worker on a plane or ship STEWARDESS
Seedcase POD
Affirmative YES
Praiseworthy LAUDABLE
Slightly hungry PECKISH
Sheds tears WEEPS
Short steel crowbar JEMMY
At the summit ATOP