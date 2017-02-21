Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Compensation for loss or damage
|INDEMNITY
|Naturally voluminous hairstyle
|AFRO
|Incivility
|RUDENESS
|Cutlery items
|KNIVES
|Book of maps or charts
|ATLAS
|Pacify
|PLACATE
|Route or direction
|WAY
|Total loss of hope
|DESPAIR
|Notions
|IDEAS
|Stylish
|DAPPER
|Goodbye
|FAREWELL
|Opera song
|ARIA
|Scarf or jewellery, eg
|ACCESSORY
|Towards the rear
|BACKWARDS
|Unproductive
|FRUITLESS
|Scandinavian
|NORSE
|Quite old
|ELDERLY
|Not any
|NONE
|Elephant’s tooth
|TUSK
|Dismantle
|TAKEAPART
|Counterpane
|BEDSPREAD
|Standard
|PAR
|Person giving evidence
|WITNESS
|Loafer
|IDLER
|Scented powder
|TALC
|This place
|HERE