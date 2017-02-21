Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Compensation for loss or damage INDEMNITY
Naturally voluminous hairstyle AFRO
Incivility RUDENESS
Cutlery items KNIVES
Book of maps or charts ATLAS
Pacify PLACATE
Route or direction WAY
Total loss of hope DESPAIR
Notions IDEAS
Stylish DAPPER
Goodbye FAREWELL
Opera song ARIA
Scarf or jewellery, eg ACCESSORY
Towards the rear BACKWARDS
Unproductive FRUITLESS
Scandinavian NORSE
Quite old ELDERLY
Not any NONE
Elephant’s tooth TUSK
Dismantle TAKEAPART
Counterpane BEDSPREAD
Standard PAR
Person giving evidence WITNESS
Loafer IDLER
Scented powder TALC
This place HERE