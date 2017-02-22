Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Jeans fabric DENIM
Cosh BLUDGEON
Like dice or sugar lumps? CUBIC
Spend the night in the open SLEEPROUGH
Spectres PHANTOMS
Floating waste matter on liquid SCUM
Tax on goods DUTY
Prepared to protest strongly UPINARMS
Presented or thought out with care CONSIDERED
Turret TOWER
Become liquid DISSOLVE
Facial hair BEARD
Abscond DECAMP
Plant type IRIS
Adhesive GLUE
Love deeply ADORE
Grand tomb SEPULCHRE
National song ANTHEM
Woven fabric CLOTH
Unpleasantness, spite NASTINESS
Cleaning item MOP
Beginning ONSET
Decipher DECODE
Holy SACRED
Bereaved wife WIDOW
Jealousy ENVY
Bird of peace DOVE