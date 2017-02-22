Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Jeans fabric
|DENIM
|Cosh
|BLUDGEON
|Like dice or sugar lumps?
|CUBIC
|Spend the night in the open
|SLEEPROUGH
|Spectres
|PHANTOMS
|Floating waste matter on liquid
|SCUM
|Tax on goods
|DUTY
|Prepared to protest strongly
|UPINARMS
|Presented or thought out with care
|CONSIDERED
|Turret
|TOWER
|Become liquid
|DISSOLVE
|Facial hair
|BEARD
|Abscond
|DECAMP
|Plant type
|IRIS
|Adhesive
|GLUE
|Love deeply
|ADORE
|Grand tomb
|SEPULCHRE
|National song
|ANTHEM
|Woven fabric
|CLOTH
|Unpleasantness, spite
|NASTINESS
|Cleaning item
|MOP
|Beginning
|ONSET
|Decipher
|DECODE
|Holy
|SACRED
|Bereaved wife
|WIDOW
|Jealousy
|ENVY
|Bird of peace
|DOVE