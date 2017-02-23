Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Without reason
|GROUNDLESS
|Easy to see or understand
|OBVIOUS
|Code word for R
|ROMEO
|Public school
|ETON
|Unfortunately
|ALAS
|Whole amount or number of
|ALL
|Writer
|AUTHOR
|Type of colour
|PURPLE
|Male parent
|DAD
|Christmas
|NOEL
|Mix with a spoon
|STIR
|Precise
|EXACT
|Medical practitioner
|SURGEON
|Poised for use or action
|ATTHEREADY
|Distribute
|GIVEOUT
|Woodwind instrument
|OBOE
|Snuggle
|NESTLE
|Delphinium
|LARKSPUR
|Brazilian dance
|SAMBA
|Fat on either side of the hips
|LOVEHANDLES
|Fruitless undertaking
|FOOLEERRNN
|Excellent, superb
|TOPNOTCH
|Articles made from baked clay
|POTTERY
|Difficult question
|TEASER
|Sketch
|DRAFT
|Region
|AREA