Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Strength contest ARMWRESTLING
Thorn or spike on a plant PRICKLE
Flavour TASTE
Notion IDEA
Mild GENTLE
Rescues SAVES
Of the stars ASTRAL
Strong impulse URGE
Readily understood LUCID
Blissful state NIRVANA
Object of permanent ridicule STANDINGJOKE
Liable to happen soon IMMINENT
Stopping device BRAKE
Escort USHER
Articles of dress CLOTHES
Burden ONUS
Being appropriate or relevant APPLICABLE
Slow down DECELERATE
Close friend PAL
Jewel GEM
Aromatic herb TARRAGON
Small marine food fish SARDINE
Blacksmith’s block ANVIL
Residue or remains DREGS
Endearingly pretty CUTE