Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Strength contest
|ARMWRESTLING
|Thorn or spike on a plant
|PRICKLE
|Flavour
|TASTE
|Notion
|IDEA
|Mild
|GENTLE
|Rescues
|SAVES
|Of the stars
|ASTRAL
|Strong impulse
|URGE
|Readily understood
|LUCID
|Blissful state
|NIRVANA
|Object of permanent ridicule
|STANDINGJOKE
|Liable to happen soon
|IMMINENT
|Stopping device
|BRAKE
|Escort
|USHER
|Articles of dress
|CLOTHES
|Burden
|ONUS
|Being appropriate or relevant
|APPLICABLE
|Slow down
|DECELERATE
|Close friend
|PAL
|Jewel
|GEM
|Aromatic herb
|TARRAGON
|Small marine food fish
|SARDINE
|Blacksmith’s block
|ANVIL
|Residue or remains
|DREGS
|Endearingly pretty
|CUTE