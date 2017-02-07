Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Whipping boy SCAPEGOAT
Sea eagle ERNE
Permanent loss of hair BALDNESS
Bower ARBOUR
Senior ELDER
Cookie BISCUIT
Become stuck or locked JAM
Selfish driver ROADHOG
Prickly plants CACTI
Suitable for crops ARABLE
Motherly MATERNAL
Horizontally level FLAT
Venetian boat handler GONDOLIER
Small pruning shears SECATEURS
Seriously ill INABADWAY
Snake COBRA
Religious wayfarer PILGRIM
Percussion instrument GONG
Too ALSO
Boxer’s training item PUNCHBALL
Free, unrestricted ATLIBERTY
Piece of luggage BAG
Newspaper or periodical JOURNAL
Ointment SALVE
Mexican snack TACO
Provide with nourishment FEED