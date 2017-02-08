Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic February 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Billiards term
|INOFF
|Showing haughty disregard
|CAVALIER
|Heavenly messenger
|ANGEL
|Ancillary
|SUBSIDIARY
|China dishes and earthenware vessels
|CROCKERY
|Indication
|SIGN
|Cook by dry heat
|BAKE
|Complete
|ABSOLUTE
|Offensive
|ABOMINABLE
|Fact
|DATUM
|Decode
|DECIPHER
|Gem
|JEWEL
|Slanting type
|ITALIC
|Enemies
|FOES
|Red Planet
|MARS
|Child’s name for their father
|DADDY
|Very funny
|HILARIOUS
|Colouring stick
|CRAYON
|Fortunate
|LUCKY
|Large beetle
|COCKROACL
|Chest bone
|RIB
|Mildew
|MOULD
|Alcoholic spirit
|BRANDY
|Tooth covering
|ENAMEL
|Walks unevenly
|LIMPS
|Yes votes
|AYES
|Lack of difficulty
|EASE