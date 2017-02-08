Mirror Classic Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Billiards term INOFF
Showing haughty disregard CAVALIER
Heavenly messenger ANGEL
Ancillary SUBSIDIARY
China dishes and earthenware vessels CROCKERY
Indication SIGN
Cook by dry heat BAKE
Complete ABSOLUTE
Offensive ABOMINABLE
Fact DATUM
Decode DECIPHER
Gem JEWEL
Slanting type ITALIC
Enemies FOES
Red Planet MARS
Child’s name for their father DADDY
Very funny HILARIOUS
Colouring stick CRAYON
Fortunate LUCKY
Large beetle COCKROACL
Chest bone RIB
Mildew MOULD
Alcoholic spirit BRANDY
Tooth covering ENAMEL
Walks unevenly LIMPS
Yes votes AYES
Lack of difficulty EASE