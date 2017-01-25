Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic January 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Leisurely walk
|AMBLE
|Thing that recalls the past
|REMINDER
|Essential
|VITAL
|Everywhere
|FARANDWIDE
|Thing that prevents access or progress
|BLOCKADE
|Simple
|EASY
|Playthings
|TOYS
|Gives a shock or surprise to
|STARTLES
|Result of being a butterfingers!
|CLUMSINESS
|Pursue relentlessly
|HOUND
|Generosity
|LARGESSE
|Move to music
|DANCE
|Part of speech
|ADVERB
|Plant part
|LEAF
|Second Greek letter
|BETA
|Locates
|FINDS
|Prudent, expedient
|ADVISABLE
|Blood vessel
|ARTERY
|Ungracefully thin and tall
|LANKY
|One paid to protect someone
|BODYGUARD
|Speck
|DOT
|Collision
|CRASH
|Equipment
|TACKLE
|Sleigh
|SLEDGE
|Burnt remains
|ASHES
|Nasal organ
|NOSE
|Fizzy water
|SODA