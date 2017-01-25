Mirror Classic Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Leisurely walk AMBLE
Thing that recalls the past REMINDER
Essential VITAL
Everywhere FARANDWIDE
Thing that prevents access or progress BLOCKADE
Simple EASY
Playthings TOYS
Gives a shock or surprise to STARTLES
Result of being a butterfingers! CLUMSINESS
Pursue relentlessly HOUND
Generosity LARGESSE
Move to music DANCE
Part of speech ADVERB
Plant part LEAF
Second Greek letter BETA
Locates FINDS
Prudent, expedient ADVISABLE
Blood vessel ARTERY
Ungracefully thin and tall LANKY
One paid to protect someone BODYGUARD
Speck DOT
Collision CRASH
Equipment TACKLE
Sleigh SLEDGE
Burnt remains ASHES
Nasal organ NOSE
Fizzy water SODA